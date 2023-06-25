Wagner mercenaries were returning to base on Sunday as their mutinous leader agreed to go into exile under a deal that defused an unprecedented challenge to the authority of President Vladimir Putin. Under the deal, mediated by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Wagner fighters would return to base in return for guarantees for their safety and their leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, would move to Belarus. The agreement appears to end the immediate threat that Prigozhin’s private army could storm Moscow, but raises big questions about Putin’s grip on a country he has ruled with an iron hand for more than two decades. Security measures imposed under an “anti-terrorism operation” were still in place in Moscow on Sunday, and Prigozhin’s exact whereabouts were unclear. The mercenary group’s forces left Rostov-on-Don and were heading to their field camps, regional Governor Vasily Golubev said early Sunday. Regional officials in the Voronezh and Lipetsk regions also reported that Wagner troops had left their territories. China has yet to publicly comment on the rebellion, which sparked a flurry of high-level calls between Western leaders and exposed turmoil at the heart of Russia. China looking to learn lessons from aborted Russian rebellion China’s foreign minister Qin Gang met with Russia’s deputy foreign minister Andrey Rudenko in Beijing on Sunday, China’s foreign ministry said, but released few details about what was discussed beyond “international and regional issues of common concern”. Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement: “The Chinese side expressed support for the efforts of the leadership of the Russian Federation to stabilise the situation in the country in connection with the events of June 24, and reaffirmed its interest in strengthening the unity and further prosperity of Russia”. Neighbour North Korea offered its full support for Russia in dealing with the mutiny, North Korean state media reported on Sunday. The long-standing feud between Prigozhin and military top brass over the conduct of the Russian operation in Ukraine boiled over on Saturday when Wagner forces seized the base in Rostov-on-Don and embarked on a long advance towards Moscow. Putin denounced the rebellion as treason and vowed to punish the perpetrators, accusing them of pushing Russia to the brink of civil war – only to then accept a rapidly cobbled-together agreement to avert Moscow’s most serious security crisis in decades. Anchors on state-controlled television stations cast the deal ending the crisis as a show of Putin’s wisdom and aired footage of the Wagner Group’s troops retreating from Rostov-on-Don in southern Russia. The rebellion unfolded against the backdrop of a Ukrainian counteroffensive across some of the area where Wagner’s troops deployed for months in the war’s longest and bloodiest battle. <!--//--><![CDATA[// ><!--\n\n!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data["datawrapper-height"]){var e=document.querySelectorAll("iframe");for(var t in a.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var r=0;r<e.length;r++)if(e[r].contentWindow===a.source){var i=a.data["datawrapper-height"][t]+"px";e[r].style.height=i}}}))}();\n\n//--><!]]> On Sunday, Putin told state television he was in constant contact with the defence ministry and that the country remained confident in realising its plans related to the “special military operation” in Ukraine. While Russia claimed the rebellion had no impact on its Ukraine campaign, Kyiv said the unrest offered a “window of opportunity”. In Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky’s senior aide Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted: “Prigozhin humiliated Putin/the state and showed that there is no longer a monopoly on violence”. Timeline of how Russia’s mercenary revolt unfolded According to pro-Russian military bloggers, at least 13 Russian servicemen were killed in the Wagner uprising, including several pilots. The number may have exceeded 20, independent commentators reported on Sunday, citing the downing of six helicopters and a reconnaissance plane by mutinous forces. There was no confirmation of the claims by Russian authorities and the information could not be verified independently. The helicopters shot down included three Mi-8s used for electronic warfare, which were already in short supply at the front, the Rybar military blog reported. An Il-18 transport plane with a command post on board also crashed, killing all crew members, according to the post. If accurate, this would make the air force’s losses in the rebellion higher than those sustained during the current Ukrainian counteroffensive. Under the deal, brokered late on Saturday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said a criminal case opened against Prigozhin for armed mutiny would be dropped. Peskov also said that members of Wagner who had taken part in what authorities termed an “armed rebellion” would not be prosecuted. Russia rebellion threat revives concern over nuclear arsenal The Belarus deal removes Prigozhin’s control of Wagner, but it’s unclear whether any of his fighters would follow him to Belarus. Wagner fighters led by Prigozhin, a former convict, include thousands of ex-prisoners recruited from Russian jails. His private military company’s armed component is estimated at some 25,000 men. If in Belarus, there would be concerns about whether they could get access to the Russian battlefield nuclear weapons. Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy head of Russia’s security council, was worried about them gaining control of Russian weapons as the uprising roiled on Saturday. “The world will be put on the brink of destruction,” if Wagnerites obtain nuclear weapons, Medvedev warned. A former British army general warned of a potential attack on Ukraine from Belarus by Wagner fighters if large numbers of the mercenaries follow Prigozhin into exile there. “The fact that he’s gone to Belarus is a matter of some concern,” former chief of general staff Richard Dannatt told Sky News. If he has “kept an effective fighting force around him then he presents a threat again to the Ukrainian flank closest to Kyiv”, where the war began on 24 February last year, Dannatt said. It was “quite possible” that Russia may use the Wagner Group to try and take Kyiv again. Reuters, Agence France-Presse, Associated Press, dpa