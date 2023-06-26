Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu visits the advanced control post of Russian troops involved in Russia-Ukraine conflict, at an unknown location. Photo: Russian Defence Ministry via Reuters
Russian defence minister Shoigu appears for first time since Wagner mutiny
- Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu shown on Russian TV after failed mutiny by Wagner forces this weekend
- Shoigu was one of the main targets of Wagner mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led the brief rebellion
