Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu visits the advanced control post of Russian troops involved in Russia-Ukraine conflict, at an unknown location. Photo: Russian Defence Ministry via Reuters
Russia
Russian defence minister Shoigu appears for first time since Wagner mutiny

  • Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu shown on Russian TV after failed mutiny by Wagner forces this weekend
  • Shoigu was one of the main targets of Wagner mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led the brief rebellion

Updated: 2:39pm, 26 Jun, 2023

