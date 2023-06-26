Membes of the Wagner Group military company sit atop of a tank on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia on June 24. Photo: AP
What is Russia’s Wagner Group and why was it accused of mutiny?
- The group operates independently of Russia’s official armed forces, and recently rebuffed Moscow’s demands that its recruits sign formal contracts with the military
- Yevgeny Prigozhin for months accused the defence ministry of failing to adequately support his forces, and in May threatened to pull his troops out of the operation
