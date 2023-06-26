Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, looks out from a military vehicle on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia on June 24. Photo: AP
Prigozhin says revolt sought to save Wagner, not overthrow government in first message since ending mutiny
- In an 11-minute audio clip, Prigozhin said the mutiny was intended to register a protest at the ineffectual conduct of the war in Ukraine, not to overthrow the government
- In a speech on Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the masterminds of the uprising would face their ‘inevitable punishment’
