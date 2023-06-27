A jet linked to Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin arrived in Belarus from Russia on Tuesday. It was unclear if the Wagner chief was aboard the flight. Photo: AP
A jet linked to Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin arrived in Belarus from Russia on Tuesday. It was unclear if the Wagner chief was aboard the flight. Photo: AP
Russia
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Ukraine war: Prigozhin’s jet arrives in Belarus, as Russia drops mutiny charges against Wagner chief

  • Jet linked to Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin arrived in Belarus following mutiny, but It was unclear if Prigozhin himself was on board the plane
  • Meanwhile, Russian authorities closed a criminal investigation into the armed rebellion led by Prigozhin, with no charges against him or any of the other participants

Agencies

Updated: 7:01pm, 27 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A jet linked to Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin arrived in Belarus from Russia on Tuesday. It was unclear if the Wagner chief was aboard the flight. Photo: AP
A jet linked to Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin arrived in Belarus from Russia on Tuesday. It was unclear if the Wagner chief was aboard the flight. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE