Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin amid the group’s pullout from the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Belarus leader Lukashenko says he told Wagner chief to stop Russian mutiny or be ‘crushed like a bug’
- Belarusian president offers his version of events following the aborted mutiny by Wagner mercenaries in Russia
- He said he urged Vladimir Putin not to kill Yevgeny Prigozhin, and warned the Wagner chief he would be ‘crushed like a bug’
Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin amid the group’s pullout from the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don on Saturday. Photo: Reuters