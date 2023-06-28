A man stands on a street in front of a shop and pizza restaurant destroyed by a Russian attack in Kramatorsk. Photo: via AP
Ukraine war
Ukraine: Kyiv accuses local man of directing missile strike that killed 10 at pizza restaurant

  • The attack on Kramatorsk in east Ukraine wounded 61 other people as Russia showed no sign of easing aerial attacks even after a short-lived mutiny last weekend
  • Kramatorsk is in Donetsk, one of four Ukrainian provinces that Russia claimed to annex last September but does not fully control

Associated Press
Updated: 10:55pm, 28 Jun, 2023

