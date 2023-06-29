Police check the documents of a man in Moscow on Sunday. A rebellion last weekend saw Wagner troops occupy the city of Rostov-on-Don and then march towards Moscow. Photo: AP
Wagner mutiny: as Russia teetered, the elite trembled, and some private jets left

  • Fears of civil war rose in world’s biggest nuclear power as mercenaries posed threat to Vladimir Putin’s 23-year rule
  • In interviews with Reuters, about a dozen members of the Russian elite related their jitters as the weekend mutiny unfolded

Reuters
Updated: 11:57am, 29 Jun, 2023

