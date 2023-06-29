President Vladimir Putin continued efforts to reassert his authority and project a sense of business as usual after the mutiny by Wagner mercenaries that threatened his nearly quarter-century rule in Russia. Putin was due to speak on Thursday at a forum called ‘ Strong Ideas for a New Time ’ in Moscow, an annual event whose title has taken on unexpected symbolism after the rebellion by Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin’s forces that came within 200km (124 miles) of the capital. His comments will be closely looked at for any reference to recent events. The president returned to Moscow overnight from southern Russia’s Dagestan republic where he held talks with regional officials on promoting tourism development. Saturday’s mutiny was not mentioned although one official thanked Putin for visiting “at such a difficult time”. Unusually, state television showed Putin mixing with cheering local residents, even kissing a young girl on the head and posing for a selfie with her. That contrasted sharply with a strict Covid-19 quarantine regime the Kremlin has long maintained for anyone due to meet Putin to avoid possible infection of the 70-year-old leader. Despite the effort to portray the mutiny crisis as at an end, questions have continued to hang over the extent to which elements within the military and the security services were aware of Prigozhin’s plan to march on Moscow to oust top Defence Ministry officials. Wagner’s heavily armed troops first took control of Russia’s southern city of Rostov-on-Don, and then moved rapidly toward Moscow across 780km of territory, blockading army units along the way without significant resistance. Prigozhin only called a halt to the advance after accepting a deal brokered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko that allowed him to go to the neighbouring country after criminal charges were dropped against the Wagner founder or his fighters. The dizzying chain of events has left the US, Europe and China puzzling over the political fallout from a rebellion that shattered Putin’s invincible image as Russia’s leader. The crisis highlighted bitter divisions within Russia over the faltering war in Ukraine that is the biggest conflict in Europe since World War II, as a Ukrainian counteroffensive continues to try to push Putin’s forces out of occupied territories.