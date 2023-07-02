Poland is to deploy additional police officers to its border with Belarus to boost security in response to plans by the Wagner Group of Russian mercenaries to set up base there, Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said on Sunday. The 500 extra police, including members of the anti-terrorism unit, will support 5,000 border guards and 2,000 soldiers already stationed along the border with the country’s eastern neighbour. Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who is responsible for security issues, recently announced that uniformed personnel would be increased and border fortifications strengthened. According to Kaczynski, Poland has learned that up to 8,000 Wagner fighters could be accommodated in Belarus. Poland shares a border of 418km (259 miles) with the Russian ally. Following an abortive mutiny last weekend, Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin decamped to Belarus after Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko offered him and his mercenary force a safe haven. Wagner troops had occupied a southern Russian city then made for Moscow, after Prigozhin accused Russian Defence Minister Shoigu and top general Valery Gerasimov of incompetence, blaming them for Russian battlefield failures in Ukraine. The brief mutiny and abrupt end left many analysts puzzling over the situation in Russia, while heightening security concerns in EU countries neighbouring Belarus, namely Poland, Latvia and Lithuania who are also part of Nato. Meanwhile, Prigozhin’s media holding group is to shut down, the director of one of its outlets said, highlighting his worsening fortunes a week. Patriot Media, whose most prominent outlet was the RIA FAN news site, had taken a strongly nationalist, pro-Kremlin editorial line, while also providing positive coverage of Prigozhin and his Wagner Group. “I am announcing our decision to close down and to leave the country’s information space,” RIA FAN director Yevgeny Zubarev said in a video clip posted late on Saturday on the holding’s social media accounts. He gave no reason for the decision. Russian newspaper Kommersant reported on Friday that the country’s communications watchdog Roskomnadzor had blocked media outlets linked to Prigozhin, without elaborating. The watchdog could not be reached on Sunday for comment. Russian media have also reported that a “troll factory” allegedly used by Prigozhin to influence public opinion in foreign countries including the United States had been disbanded. In his video post, Zubarev praised Patriot Media’s record, saying it had defended both Prigozhin and Putin from attacks by the anti-Kremlin opposition, including jailed Putin critic Alexei Navalny. The Patriot Group had worked “against Alexei Navalny and other representatives of the opposition who genuinely tried to destroy our country”, he said. Despite the abortive mutiny, Russian authorities have not officially outlawed the Wagner Group, but Putin said on Tuesday the finances of Prigozhin’s catering firm would be investigated. He said Wagner and its founder had received almost US$2 billion from Russia in the past year. Wagner’s men have fought some of the bloodiest battles of the 16-month war in Ukraine, and its ranks have included thousands of ex-prisoners recruited from Russian jails. ‘Weaker Putin a greater danger’: president’s bid to reassert control wobbles Under Prigozhin’s leadership, the group has grown into a sprawling international business with mining interests and fighters in Africa and the Middle East. It was founded in 2014 after Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula and started supporting pro-Russia separatists in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region. In Ukraine on Sunday, Russia launched a drone attack on the capital Kyiv, officials said. It was the first such attack of the war in 12 days. All of the Iranian-made Shahed exploding drones were detected and shot down, according to Serhii Popko, the head of the Kyiv city administration. The surrounding Kyiv region was also targeted. Kyiv regional governor Ruslan Kravchenko said that one person was wounded by falling debris from a destroyed drone. Spain highlights European support for Ukraine as Russian attacks kill 3 Kyiv officials did not provide an exact number of drones that attacked the city. But Ukraine’s air force said that across the country eight Shaheds and three Kalibr cruise missiles were launched by the Russians. Further south, a 13-year-old boy was wounded in overnight shelling of Ukraine’s partially occupied southern Kherson province, said Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, spokesman for the Ukrainian administration of the province. The child was wounded when the Russian army shelled the village of Mylove on the banks of the Dnieper River in the Beryslav district, Tolokonnikov said. Additional reporting by Reuters, Associated Press