A top Russian propagandist on Sunday accused the head of the Wagner mercenary group Wagner of going “off the rails” after receiving billions in public funds, as Moscow’s new narrative takes shape after Wagner’s brief mutiny. Last weekend Yevgeny Prigozhin led his Wagner forces in a short-lived rebellion against Russia’s top military brass, in a huge embarrassment for the Kremlin. “Prigozhin has gone off the rails because of big money,” Dmitry Kiselev, one of the main faces of the Russian propaganda machine, said on his weekly television show on Sunday. “He thought that he can challenge the defence ministry, the state itself and the president personally.” Kiselev said that Wagner’s operations in Syria and Africa had given Prigozhin a feeling of impunity that was later reinforced by his rag-tag forces’ battlefield successes in eastern Ukraine . Without providing any evidence, Kiselev said Wagner had received more than 858 billion roubles (US$9.7 billion) in state funds. In a stunning admission earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said for the first time that Russian authorities “fully” financed the paramilitary outfit. Between May 2022 and May 2023, Wagner received more than 86 billion roubles from the Russian state, Putin said. Private mercenary groups are banned under Russian law. China’s Communist Party confident in military grip after Russian rebellion: experts The Wall Street Journal newspaper reported on Sunday that agents from the Federal Security Services have raided the headquarters of the Wagner Group in St Petersburg to find evidence against Prigozhin. The headquarters said on Saturday on Telegram that it was moving but would remain operational albeit under a “new format.” Targeted by sanctions from Washington and Brussels, Prigozhin had for years operated in the shadows but has catapulted into the limelight since Putin sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022. In profanity-laced diatribes, he accused the Russian military of attempting to “steal” victories from Wagner in eastern Ukraine and slammed Moscow’s “monstrous bureaucracy” for slowing military gains. Prigozhin was allowed to recruit fighters from prisons and in March, Russian lawmakers approved legislation introducing lengthy prison terms for those who criticise “volunteer groups” such as Wagner. Last month Prigozhin abandoned his advance on Moscow and struck a deal with the Kremlin under which he accepted exile in neighbouring Belarus. Many political observers saw Prigozhin’s attempt at insurrection as a sign that Putin’s grip on power is weakening. Moscow officials and propagandists insist, however, that Russians have rallied around Putin. On Sunday, Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of Russia’s lower house of parliament, wrote that Putin emerged out of “this very difficult situation” even stronger. “He did everything to prevent bloodshed,” Volodin wrote on messaging app Telegram. “If there had been people like Putin at the helm of the state in 1917 and 1991, there would have been no revolution and no collapse of the USSR.” Meanwhile, Kyiv came under attack from the air for the first time in almost two weeks, the Ukrainian air force reported on Sunday, as President Volodymyr Zelensky again vowed that his country would never tolerate occupation by Russia . The city’s air defences were able to destroy all the incoming missiles, but one person was injured and houses in the region were damaged by falling debris. Other regions were also affected. A total of eight drones and three cruise missiles were downed by air defences. On a visit to the port city of Odesa, Zelensky said in a video message: “Together we will win. The Ukrainian coasts will never tolerate these occupiers.” He added: “The enemy will definitely not dictate conditions in the Black Sea. “The occupiers will be worried about approaching our Ukrainian Crimea and our coast on the Sea of Azov.” The Crimean peninsula was annexed by Russia in 2014 but is recognised internationally as Ukrainian, while cities on the Sea of Azov have been invaded by Russian troops over the course of the 16-month war. Zelensky visited military commanders in Odesa and injured soldiers in hospital. On Saturday, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez had visited Ukraine and pledged millions in fresh aid. He visited Kyiv on a symbolic date, the first day of Madrid’s six-month European Union presidency. The goal of his trip, he said, was to convey Europe’s continued backing. Ukraine is trying to win back territory lost in the full-scale war launched by Russia in February 2022. Additional reporting by dpa