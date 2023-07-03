Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in Moscow in March. Photo: AP
Russian ex-arms dealer Viktor Bout to run for far-right party in local vote
- Viktor Bout served 10 years of a 25-year sentence in US prisons until his release in the prisoner exchange with Brittney Griner, an Olympic gold medallist
- Russian state news reported on Sunday that Bout had been nominated as a candidate for the legislative assembly of the Ulyanovsk region in central Russia
Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in Moscow in March. Photo: AP