Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in Moscow in March. Photo: AP
Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in Moscow in March. Photo: AP
Russia
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Russian ex-arms dealer Viktor Bout to run for far-right party in local vote

  • Viktor Bout served 10 years of a 25-year sentence in US prisons until his release in the prisoner exchange with Brittney Griner, an Olympic gold medallist
  • Russian state news reported on Sunday that Bout had been nominated as a candidate for the legislative assembly of the Ulyanovsk region in central Russia

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 8:12am, 3 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in Moscow in March. Photo: AP
Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in Moscow in March. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE