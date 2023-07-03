The FSB did not name the arrested man, who it said was in his mid-thirties. It said he had entered Crimea in June and that it was investigating him on suspicion of “attempting to commit a terrorist act” and “of illegally possessing explosives.”

Aksyonov thanked the FSB for preventing what he called an attempt on the lives of the “Republic of Crimea’s leadership” and said he was sure that the individuals who ordered the assassination would be found and punished.

Head of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, was the target of an assassination attempt, Moscow says. Photo: Reuters

Ukraine has pledged to retake full control of Crimea, the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, as well as large areas of eastern and southern Ukraine that Russia has captured since launching its full-scale invasion last year.

