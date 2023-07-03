Continued Ukrainian grain exports from Black Sea ports would ease an international food crisis. Photo: EPA-EFE
Global food crisis so alarming EU mulls reconnecting sanctioned Russian bank to keep grain supply moving

  • Proposal to let Russian bank access world’s financial system is ‘the least worst option’ to secure extension of Black Sea grain deal
  • Such a concession underscores the difficulties the international community faces over the sanctions levied against Moscow

Business Insider
Updated: 8:08pm, 3 Jul, 2023

