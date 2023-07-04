An Afghan beautician attends a customer at a beauty salon, place that is part of the latest crackdown by the Talban government on women’s jobs. Photo: AFP
Taliban bans beauty salons in latest crackdown on women’s jobs in Afghanistan
- The new ban by Afghanistan’s Taliban-led government means that working as nurses and doctors are now the only jobs for women in the country
- The restrictions are forcing women to secretly work from home as teachers and make-up artists
