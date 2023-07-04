Yelena Milashina, Russian journalist for the now-banned independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta, in hospital after she was attacked. Photo: Reuters
Yelena Milashina, Russian journalist for the now-banned independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta, in hospital after she was attacked. Photo: Reuters
Russia
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Brutal attack on prominent female Russian journalist and lawyer in Chechnya

  • Yelena Milashina, a writer for the now-banned independent Novaya Gazeta, was travelling to the capital Grozny from the airport with lawyer Alexander Nemov
  • The pair were ‘kicked, including in the face, threatened with death, had a gun held to their heads, and equipment taken away and smashed’, rights group said

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 8:17pm, 4 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Yelena Milashina, Russian journalist for the now-banned independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta, in hospital after she was attacked. Photo: Reuters
Yelena Milashina, Russian journalist for the now-banned independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta, in hospital after she was attacked. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE