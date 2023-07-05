A young girl is comforted as locals react at the scene of a rocket attack on the Pervomaiskyi settlement of the Kharkiv area, eastern Ukraine on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Twelve children among 38 wounded by Russian strike in Ukraine
- Television footage from the small town of Pervomaiskyi showed a nine-storey residential building with smashed windows and black smoke pouring out
- Ukrainian soldier Major Maksym Zhorin said the town was hit as people gathered for the funeral of a soldier who he said had been killed in combat near Bakhmut
