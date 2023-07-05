Officers attend an anti-radiation drill in case of an emergency situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war: nuclear tensions rise as Kyiv, Moscow clash over potential ‘catastrophic’ Zaporizhzhia plant provocation

  • On Tuesday, Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky reinforced a warning that Russia may be planning to sabotage the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
  • On Wednesday, the Kremlin responded by claiming that Kyiv is planning a provocation on the complex

Updated: 6:46pm, 5 Jul, 2023

