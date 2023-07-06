Police special operations team members are seen at the site of a Kyiv district court where an explosive device had been detonated on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Kyiv explosion: Man ‘blew himself up’ with explosive device at court in Ukraine capital
- Two members of a special rapid response security forces unit were hurt during attempts to bring suspect Ihor Humenyuk under control
- Humenyuk had been attending a hearing as a suspect in connection with the deaths of four Ukrainian national guardsmen in 2015
Police special operations team members are seen at the site of a Kyiv district court where an explosive device had been detonated on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters