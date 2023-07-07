Below the radar of Washington’s highly partisan battles over the US-Mexico border, employment gains for immigrant women in the US are reaching record levels, thanks in part to a surge of Ukrainian refugees. Many are semi-skilled and highly motivated workers, entering the US legally and through special emergency programmes. They are not only easing intense worker shortages in hospitality, retail and other service industries, but are helping drive up employment for the entire country. People born outside the US make up just 17.5 per cent of the American working-age population, but foreign-born workers 16 years and older accounted for a whopping 64 per cent of the nation’s labour force growth in the two-year period that ended in May, with women making an outsized contribution, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That compares with a 38 per cent share in the five years to 2019 before the pandemic. Migrants from abroad have long been an expanding part of the US labour market, offsetting an ageing population and other drags on growth. But their labour participation relative to US-born workers has accelerated further since coming out of the pandemic, thanks to the arrival of hundreds of thousands of refugees, most notably from Ukraine. Adding to that are emerging social and economic conditions that are driving more immigrant women to work rather than stay at home. Statistics now show that the labour participation rate of foreign-born women blew past record levels this year and has nearly caught up with that of US-born women, whose numbers are still below pre-pandemic levels. Desperate and bewildered migrants trapped as US border rules change “We’re already seeing immigration becoming increasingly important in supporting labour force growth, and it will ,” said Julia Gelatt, a senior analyst at the non-partisan Migration Policy Institute. Beyond filling employers’ immediate needs, these newcomers are expected to provide a critical cushion to a US work force hit by both short-term and longer-running forces: and a surge in workers quitting jobs post-pandemic; declining birth rates; and rising deaths, including, suicides and other so-called deaths of despair. Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year, some 300,000 people from that war-torn country have arrived in the US, many under the Biden administration’s programme. About 100,000 Afghans have come since the fall of Kabul in late summer of 2021, and tens of thousands more from Venezuela and Cuba, among other countries, are being admitted for humanitarian reasons. Individuals entering under urgent refugee and parole programmes can secure work permits relatively quickly. They can generally stay for at least two years. Some have come with university degrees and needed skills like nursing. Others are eagerly filling lower-paying openings at restaurants, hotels, retail stores and nursing homes – jobs that US citizens are largely passing up. Even amid modest economic growth, there were more than 10 million openings in the US this spring – almost two jobs for every officially unemployed person, according to the latest government figures. Job vacancies were up more than 50 per cent in healthcare and social assistance establishments compared with 2019 before the pandemic, and they were up 22 per cent at lodging and food service businesses, where turnover is rampant. Rough estimates indicate that as many as 50,000 positions that include dishwashing duties may be available, based on job listings in Indeed. Immigrants make up an especially big part of the work force at hotels and restaurants. Marriott International says it has hired more than 550 refugees in the US since last year. It is one of a dozen companies in lodging, manufacturing, cleaning and other services that have pledged to hire 20,000 refugees over three years. “We’re in a unique moment, politically and economically,” said Yaron Schwartz, the US director for Tent Partnership for Refugees, a non-profit mobilising companies to hire and train refugees. There are other reasons for the rise in labour participation among immigrant women. Like women overall, those foreign-born are increasingly better educated, which means they’re more likely to be working. Economic pressures also are pushing traditional immigrant households to put stay-at-home mums into outside work, especially given the last couple of years of high inflation. “It’s almost a necessity,” said Naomi Cruz, a Glendale immigration lawyer who had been the LA lead at the Latinista, a group promoting careers and entrepreneurs among Latinas. Nearly one-third of Latinos in the US are foreign-born. In more recent years Asia has been the leading source of immigrants, and among women, Census Bureau statistics show that those from India have seen the biggest employment gains, likely reflecting more spouses of tech workers with H-1B visas in the job market. Jill Biden visits Ukrainian refugees, calls them ‘amazingly strong’ Overall, net immigration to the US, including refugees, exceeded 1 million between 2021 and 2022. That was more than double the number in each of the prior two years, when the pandemic and other border-tightening policies under the Trump administration brought international migration to a decades low. Experts don’t expect such big increases in immigration in the years ahead because of caps under US law, but various humanitarian programmes allowing a month from Venezuela, Cuba, Haiti and Nicaragua, are likely to continue to boost the numbers. These and others from abroad are expected to become increasingly important for the labour force as the US joins other advanced economies caught in a demographic squeeze.