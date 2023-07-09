The port city of Mariupol became the epicentre of bitter fighting soon after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine early last year. The battles around the city, which was encircled by Russian troops, lasted several months.

Several thousand Ukrainian soldiers, including fighters from the alt-right nationalist Azov regiment, held out in the Azovstal steelworks. The last defenders finally surrendered in May.

Advertisement

Russia has repeatedly cited the alt-right Azov regiment when it has claimed that it seeks to “liberate” Ukraine from “fascists.” Russia initially planned to place captured Azov troops on trial but instead deported several commanders to Turkey, reportedly under the condition that they remain there until the end of the war.

Moscow freed some of them in September in a prisoner swap brokered by Ankara, under terms that required the commanders to remain in Turkey until the end of the war.

Peskov told Russia’s RIA news agency: “No one informed us about this. According to the agreements, these ringleaders were to remain on the territory of Turkey until the end of the conflict.”

Peskov said the release was a result of heavy pressure from Turkey’s Nato allies ahead of next week’s summit of the military alliance at which Ukraine hopes to receive a positive sign about its future membership.

Advertisement

In his remarks, Volodymyr Zelensky gave no explanation for why the commanders were allowed to return home now. Turkey’s Directorate of Communications did not respond to a request for comment.

In a ceremony later alongside the men in the western city of Lviv, Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Erdogan for helping secure their release and pledged to bring home all remaining prisoners.

Advertisement

Erdogan also expressed his support for Zelensky’s aspirations for his country to become a member of the Nato military alliance.

Turkey, which has asserted itself as a mediator in Russia’s war on Ukraine, maintains well-established trade, defence and diplomatic ties with both countries.

Zelensky said that before the outbreak of war, “many people in the world still did not understand what we are, what you are, what to expect from us and what our heroes are. Now everyone understands.”

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky attends an event for the return of commanders of Ukrainian forces. Photo: Handout/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/AFP

Many Ukrainians hailed the return of the men.

Advertisement

“Finally! The best news ever. Congratulations to our brothers!” Major Maksym Zhorin, fighting in eastern Ukraine, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Referring to a counteroffensive launched by Ukrainian forces in the past month, Denys Prokopenko, one of the five commanders, told the gathering that his men “will have our word to say in the battles. The most important thing is that Ukraine has seized the strategic initiative and is advancing.”

02:30 Ukraine prepares for potential nuclear disaster in Zaporizhzhia power plant

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken marked the 500 days by describing Russia as “the sole obstacle to a just and lasting peace” and promising to back Kyiv “for as long as it takes”.

Advertisement

France’s foreign ministry said the time frame “must bring Russia to the realisation that it is in an impasse and immediately stop its illegal war of aggression”.

The latest US pledge of support included plans to supply widely banned cluster munitions. Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov promised the munitions would not be used in Russia.

The general staff of Ukraine’s armed forces said Ukrainian forces on Saturday “continued offensive operations” in two sectors in the southeast.