An elderly woman walks next to buildings destroyed in a Russian strike in the town of Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine on Monday. Photo: AP
Ukraine war
Russian shelling kills 7 at Ukraine aid point; regional governor slams attack as ‘war crime’

  • ‘They hit a humanitarian aid delivery spot in a residential area,’ regional governor Yuriy Malashko said. ‘Four people died on the spot’
  • ‘Rescuers removed the bodies of three people with no signs of life from under the rubble. The number of dead has risen to seven,’ Ukraine’s emergency services said

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:46am, 11 Jul, 2023

