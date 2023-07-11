An elderly woman walks next to buildings destroyed in a Russian strike in the town of Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine on Monday. Photo: AP
Russian shelling kills 7 at Ukraine aid point; regional governor slams attack as ‘war crime’
- ‘They hit a humanitarian aid delivery spot in a residential area,’ regional governor Yuriy Malashko said. ‘Four people died on the spot’
- ‘Rescuers removed the bodies of three people with no signs of life from under the rubble. The number of dead has risen to seven,’ Ukraine’s emergency services said
An elderly woman walks next to buildings destroyed in a Russian strike in the town of Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine on Monday. Photo: AP