A Turkish coastguard boat escorts Russian submarine Krasnodar in the Bosphorus. On Monday, Russian submarine commander Stanislav Rzhitsky, was gunned down in the Russian city of Krasnodar. Photo: Reuters
A Turkish coastguard boat escorts Russian submarine Krasnodar in the Bosphorus. On Monday, Russian submarine commander Stanislav Rzhitsky, was gunned down in the Russian city of Krasnodar. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Blacklisted Russian ex-navy commander gunned down on morning run

  • Stanislav Rzhitsky, who appeared on a Ukrainian blacklist of alleged war criminals, was shot dead while jogging in Russian city Krasnodar, Ukraine intelligence said
  • A Russian Telegram channel said the killer may have tracked Rzhitsky’s movements on a fitness app where he posted details of his jogging route

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:48am, 12 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A Turkish coastguard boat escorts Russian submarine Krasnodar in the Bosphorus. On Monday, Russian submarine commander Stanislav Rzhitsky, was gunned down in the Russian city of Krasnodar. Photo: Reuters
A Turkish coastguard boat escorts Russian submarine Krasnodar in the Bosphorus. On Monday, Russian submarine commander Stanislav Rzhitsky, was gunned down in the Russian city of Krasnodar. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE