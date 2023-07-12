A Turkish coastguard boat escorts Russian submarine Krasnodar in the Bosphorus. On Monday, Russian submarine commander Stanislav Rzhitsky, was gunned down in the Russian city of Krasnodar. Photo: Reuters
Blacklisted Russian ex-navy commander gunned down on morning run
- Stanislav Rzhitsky, who appeared on a Ukrainian blacklist of alleged war criminals, was shot dead while jogging in Russian city Krasnodar, Ukraine intelligence said
- A Russian Telegram channel said the killer may have tracked Rzhitsky’s movements on a fitness app where he posted details of his jogging route
