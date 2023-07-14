Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin appears at an unknown location in a video released in May. Photo: Prigozhin Press Service via AP
Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin appears at an unknown location in a video released in May. Photo: Prigozhin Press Service via AP
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Joe Biden jokes about Wagner chief being poisoned, says Vladimir Putin has ‘already lost’ Ukraine war

  • ‘I’d be careful what I ate,’ the US president says, in reference to high-profile assassinations of his Russian counterpart’s political enemies
  • Biden adds that there is ‘no possibility’ of Putin winning the conflict, and that the US does not see a heightened risk of Moscow resorting to nuclear weapons

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 1:48am, 14 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin appears at an unknown location in a video released in May. Photo: Prigozhin Press Service via AP
Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin appears at an unknown location in a video released in May. Photo: Prigozhin Press Service via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE