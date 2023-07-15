A combine harvests wheat near Novosofiivka village, in Ukraine’s Mykolaiv region on July 4. Photo: AFP
Erdogan says Putin agreed to Ukraine grain deal extension
- The Kremlin, however, did not confirm the Turkish president’s claim about the Black Sea agreement, which is crucial to easing the global food crisis
- Putin had warned a day earlier that ‘not one’ of Moscow’s conditions for the deal to function had been met.
A combine harvests wheat near Novosofiivka village, in Ukraine’s Mykolaiv region on July 4. Photo: AFP