A combine harvests wheat near Novosofiivka village, in Ukraine’s Mykolaiv region on July 4. Photo: AFP
A combine harvests wheat near Novosofiivka village, in Ukraine’s Mykolaiv region on July 4. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Erdogan says Putin agreed to Ukraine grain deal extension

  • The Kremlin, however, did not confirm the Turkish president’s claim about the Black Sea agreement, which is crucial to easing the global food crisis
  • Putin had warned a day earlier that ‘not one’ of Moscow’s conditions for the deal to function had been met.

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:17am, 15 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A combine harvests wheat near Novosofiivka village, in Ukraine’s Mykolaiv region on July 4. Photo: AFP
A combine harvests wheat near Novosofiivka village, in Ukraine’s Mykolaiv region on July 4. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE