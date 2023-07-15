A Wagner Group fighter conducts training for Belarusian soldiers on a range near the town of Osipovichi in Belarus on Friday. Photo: Voen Tv/Belarusian Defence Ministry via Reuters
Ukraine war: Russia’s Wagner mercenaries emerge in Belarus as troop trainers after failed revolt
- A video posted by the defence ministry is the first official sign of the group’s presence in the country as part of a deal to end the rebellion
- Putin said he had offered Wagner the option of continuing to serve as a single unit under their commander in Ukraine, but Prigozhin had rejected the proposal
