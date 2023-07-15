A Wagner Group fighter conducts training for Belarusian soldiers on a range near the town of Osipovichi in Belarus on Friday. Photo: Voen Tv/Belarusian Defence Ministry via Reuters
Ukraine war
Ukraine war: Russia’s Wagner mercenaries emerge in Belarus as troop trainers after failed revolt

  • A video posted by the defence ministry is the first official sign of the group’s presence in the country as part of a deal to end the rebellion
  • Putin said he had offered Wagner the option of continuing to serve as a single unit under their commander in Ukraine, but Prigozhin had rejected the proposal

Bloomberg

Updated: 3:38am, 15 Jul, 2023

