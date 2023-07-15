A Ukrainian serviceman enters an armoured personnel carrier at a recaptured position near Klyshchiivka village, south of Bakhmut, on July 13, 2023. Photo: AFP
‘Bakhmut will be ours’: Ukraine’s battle to retake city from Russia intensifies

  • Ukrainian forces have been advancing slowly to the north and south of Bakhmut in a bid to surround the Russians there in a pincer movement and eventually recapture the city
  • Soldiers say the main threat to their lives comes from artillery strikes, particularly from Soviet-era Grad rocket fire, employed by both sides

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:09pm, 15 Jul, 2023

