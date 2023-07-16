Protesters attend a rally to demand the reopening of a blockaded road linking the Nagorno-Karabakh region to Armenia, in Stepanakert on Friday. Photo: AFP
EU tries to push Azerbaijan-Armenia peace as Russia offers more talks
- EU Council President Charles Michel hosted the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders for talks in Brussels aimed at drawing a line under more than three decades of hostilities
- Russia said on Saturday that it was ready to organise a three-way meeting with Armenia and Azerbaijan at the level of foreign ministers
