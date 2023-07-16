A woman walks next to a building heavily damaged by Russian shelling in Zaporizhzhia on Saturday. Photo: SOPA Images via Zuma Press Wire / dpa
Ukraine and Russia accuse each other of shelling civilians in Zaporizhzhia
- Three civilians were wounded in Russian shelling of a village in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine said on Saturday, while Moscow said Kyiv’s forces shelled a school there
- Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine’s presidential administration, said Russian forces shelled the village of Stepnohirske, hitting an administrative building
A woman walks next to a building heavily damaged by Russian shelling in Zaporizhzhia on Saturday. Photo: SOPA Images via Zuma Press Wire / dpa