A child looks out of a car window amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which President Putin said he would use cluster bombs on if necessary. Photo: EPA-EFE
Putin says Russia has ‘sufficient stockpile’ of cluster bombs and will use them if necessary
- In his first comments since the delivery of cluster munitions to Ukraine from the US, Putin said Russia had not used such bombs in its invasion so far
- The bombs, which open in the air and release scores of smaller bomblets, are seen by the US as critically needed by Ukraine to help bolster its offensive
