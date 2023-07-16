A child looks out of a car window amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which President Putin said he would use cluster bombs on if necessary. Photo: EPA-EFE
A child looks out of a car window amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which President Putin said he would use cluster bombs on if necessary. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Putin says Russia has ‘sufficient stockpile’ of cluster bombs and will use them if necessary

  • In his first comments since the delivery of cluster munitions to Ukraine from the US, Putin said Russia had not used such bombs in its invasion so far
  • The bombs, which open in the air and release scores of smaller bomblets, are seen by the US as critically needed by Ukraine to help bolster its offensive

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 10:54pm, 16 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A child looks out of a car window amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which President Putin said he would use cluster bombs on if necessary. Photo: EPA-EFE
A child looks out of a car window amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which President Putin said he would use cluster bombs on if necessary. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE