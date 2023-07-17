Russia took control of shares belonging to French agribusiness Danone and brewer Carlsberg, according to a decree published on Sunday. The decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin says the Russian state would “temporarily” manage shares belonging to Danone Russia and to Baltika, which is owned by Carlsberg. Baltika is a leading brewing company in Russia, with around 30 per cent of the market share. Carlsberg announced in March that it would sell the entirety of its activities in Russia , where it employed 8,400 people. Putin says Russia has ‘sufficient stockpile’ of cluster bombs and will use them if necessary Last month the multinational brewer said it had found an unnamed buyer for the business, more than a year after announcing its exit from the market because of the conflict in Ukraine . One of the few multinationals to have remained in Russia since the offensive began, French agribusiness Danone said in October that it planned to withdraw from most of its business. Danone then said it would give up the dairy and plant-based business in Russia, retaining only its infant nutrition branch. The move could result in a write-off of up to € 1 billion (US$980 million), it said. A large number of major western companies have pulled out of Russia in an exodus since Moscow launched its Ukraine offensive in February last year.