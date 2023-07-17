A woman passes by an Apple shop at the State Department Store, GUM, in central Moscow. Photo: AFP / Getty Images / TNS
Russia moves to ban iPhones for government officials after claiming they were hacked by the US
- Russia’s trade ministry will impose a ban on employees using iPhones starting on Monday, the Financial Times reported
- The move comes after Russia accused Apple of collaborating with US intelligence agencies
