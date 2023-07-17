A deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations to ensure the safe export of grain from Ukrainian ports will expire on July 17. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Ukraine war: Black Sea grain deal in peril; ‘emergency’ on Crimean bridge after blasts reported

  • Over the course of the last year, the Black Sea Grain Initiative has enabled the export in cargo of more than 32 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain
  • Traffic was stopped at the Russian-built Crimean Bridge linking the Crimean peninsula to the Russian region of Krasnodar due to ‘an emergency’ situation

Agence France-Presse and Reuters

Updated: 11:38am, 17 Jul, 2023

