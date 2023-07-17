The Crimean bridge connecting the Russian mainland with the peninsula across the Kerch Strait, Crimea. Photo: Reuters
Parents killed, daughter injured in Crimea Bridge ‘emergency’: Russian governor
- The parents of a girl were killed and their daughter was injured in a passenger car on the Crimea Bridge early on Monday, according to the Belgorod region governor
- In October, the bridge -- which was personally inaugurated by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2018 -- was partially destroyed in a blast that killed three people
