Ukraine and Russia are major global suppliers of wheat, barley, sunflower oil and other affordable food products that other nations rely on. Photo: EPA-EFE
Russia halts deal allowing Ukraine to ship grain in blow to global food security
- The Kremlin announced Russia would suspend the Black Sea Grain Initiative until its demands to get its own agricultural shipments to the world are met
- It’s the end of a breakthrough accord that the UN and Turkey brokered to provide assurances ships won’t be attacked entering and leaving Ukrainian ports
