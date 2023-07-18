People relax on a beach in the resort town of Alushta on the Crimean peninsula in June. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Crimea bridge attack: Russia tells stranded tourists to drive home via occupied Ukraine

  • Holidaymakers were encouraged to make a 400km trip through areas held by Moscow’s military, some of which are seriously affected by fighting
  • Officials in occupied Ukraine said they would reduce curfew times to let tourists through and that the Russian army would increase security

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:09am, 18 Jul, 2023

