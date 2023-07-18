Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with officials in Moscow on Monday dedicated to an attack on the Crimea bridge. Photo: Sputnik/Kremlin via Reuters
Vladimir Putin vows to retaliate after Ukraine attack on Crimea bridge
- The president said his defence ministry is preparing a response, calling the strike ‘a senseless crime’ as the bridge was not being used for military transport
- Russian officials said that a Ukrainian attack on the Moscow-built bridge killed a civilian couple and wounded their child
