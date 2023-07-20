Cargo ship Despina V, carrying Ukrainian grain, is seen in the Black Sea off Kilyos near Istanbul, Turkey in November 2022. Photo: Reuters
Russia warns Ukraine-bound ships via Black Sea will be considered targets
- Moscow says such vessels will be regarded as potential carriers of military cargo, and their flag states will be considered to be involved in the conflict
- The announcement comes amid accusations from Kyiv that Russia is targeting grain export infrastructure after exiting a deal to prevent a global food crisis
