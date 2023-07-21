The Russian missile cruiser Moskva is seen on patrol in the Mediterranean Sea near the Syrian coast in December 2015. Photo: Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP
Ukraine threatens to target Russian vessels, reminds Moscow of sinking of its Moskva flagship

  • The tit-for-tat warning comes as Russia attacks grain facilities and says that ships heading for Ukrainian ports could be seen as carriers of military cargo
  • Kyiv’s response highlights the escalating danger to Black Sea trade after the collapse of a crucial grain export deal

Bloomberg
Updated: 1:46am, 21 Jul, 2023

