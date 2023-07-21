Ukrainian servicemen fire a self-propelled howitzer towards Russian positions at an undisclosed location in eastern Ukraine on July 20. Photo: Reuters
CIA chief says Wagner mutiny ‘exposed’ weaknesses in Russia’s Ukraine defences
- William Burns said Moscow suffered from some significant ‘structural weaknesses’ behind the considerable defences it has built up in Ukraine
- He added Putin is trying to extract what he can of value from Prigozhin’s Wagner group and the mercenary boss is likely to see retribution from the president in the future
