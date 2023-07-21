Igor Girkin, also know as Igor Strelkov, the former military chief for Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine and a high-profile Russian hard-line official. Photo: AP
‘Untouchable’ hardline pro-war Putin critic Igor Girkin detained in Moscow

  • Igor Girkin helped Russia annex Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, and was found guilty in absentia for his alleged role in shooting down Malaysia Airlines flight MH17
  • The ex-Federal Security Service officer was regarded as untouchable due to his background and ties, but had become more outspoken in recent months

Updated: 11:24pm, 21 Jul, 2023

