Igor Girkin, also know as Igor Strelkov, the former military chief for Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine and a high-profile Russian hard-line official. Photo: AP
‘Untouchable’ hardline pro-war Putin critic Igor Girkin detained in Moscow
- Igor Girkin helped Russia annex Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, and was found guilty in absentia for his alleged role in shooting down Malaysia Airlines flight MH17
- The ex-Federal Security Service officer was regarded as untouchable due to his background and ties, but had become more outspoken in recent months
