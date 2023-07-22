A Ukrainian serviceman inspects a destroyed Russian tank in the recently liberated village of Novodarivka, Zaporizhzhia region, on July 21. Photo: Reuters
A Ukrainian serviceman inspects a destroyed Russian tank in the recently liberated village of Novodarivka, Zaporizhzhia region, on July 21. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Ukraine war: French diplomat says China supplying military equipment to Russia it should not

  • Emmanuel Bonne said Beijing was providing dual-use equipment to Moscow on a smaller scale and called for Chinese abstention
  • China has repeatedly denied sending weapons to Russia since the Ukraine war broke out in 2022

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:15am, 22 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A Ukrainian serviceman inspects a destroyed Russian tank in the recently liberated village of Novodarivka, Zaporizhzhia region, on July 21. Photo: Reuters
A Ukrainian serviceman inspects a destroyed Russian tank in the recently liberated village of Novodarivka, Zaporizhzhia region, on July 21. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE