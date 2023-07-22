A Ukrainian serviceman inspects a destroyed Russian tank in the recently liberated village of Novodarivka, Zaporizhzhia region, on July 21. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war: French diplomat says China supplying military equipment to Russia it should not
- Emmanuel Bonne said Beijing was providing dual-use equipment to Moscow on a smaller scale and called for Chinese abstention
- China has repeatedly denied sending weapons to Russia since the Ukraine war broke out in 2022
