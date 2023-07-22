Detonation of ammunition caused by a fire at a military training field in the Kirovsky district of Crimea. Photo: AFP
Detonation of ammunition caused by a fire at a military training field in the Kirovsky district of Crimea. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Ukraine: Russian strikes kill at least 8 as fierce fighting continues, drone hits Crimea

  • Friday night shelling hit the settlement of Niu-York, while on Saturday, people were killed in Donetsk and Chernihiv, and others wounded in Zaporizhzhia
  • The Ukrainian air force on Saturday morning said that it had overnight brought down 14 Russian drones, including five that were Iranian-made

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:10pm, 22 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Detonation of ammunition caused by a fire at a military training field in the Kirovsky district of Crimea. Photo: AFP
Detonation of ammunition caused by a fire at a military training field in the Kirovsky district of Crimea. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE