Detonation of ammunition caused by a fire at a military training field in the Kirovsky district of Crimea. Photo: AFP
Ukraine: Russian strikes kill at least 8 as fierce fighting continues, drone hits Crimea
- Friday night shelling hit the settlement of Niu-York, while on Saturday, people were killed in Donetsk and Chernihiv, and others wounded in Zaporizhzhia
- The Ukrainian air force on Saturday morning said that it had overnight brought down 14 Russian drones, including five that were Iranian-made
