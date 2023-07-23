Russian Rosguardia (National Guard) servicemen work near a house where special forces killed a gunman in the Istra region, west of Moscow, Russia on Saturday. Photo: National Guard Troops Federal Service of the Russian Federation via AP
Russian special forces kill gunman who broke into private house near Moscow
- The gunman, armed with a Kalashnikov rifle, fired at the guards and reportedly threatened to march on the Kremlin
- The gunman claimed he came from the front lines in Ukraine and was driven by God to march on the Kremlin, the seat of the government in Moscow
