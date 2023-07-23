A man walks inside the Odesa Transfiguration Cathedral, heavily damaged in a Russian missile attack in Odesa, Ukraine, on Sunday. Photo: AP
Russia’s attack on Ukraine’s Odesa kills 1, damages city’s largest cathedral

  • Officials say they retrieved the icon of the port city’s patroness from the rubble, after the missile attacks also destroyed flat buildings and injured nearly 20 people
  • Russia has been pounding Odesa and other Ukrainian food export facilities after it withdrew from a deal to allow for the safe shipment of Ukrainian grain

Reuters
Updated: 1:01pm, 23 Jul, 2023

