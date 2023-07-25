Police block a pro-LGBTQ rally in Saint Petersburg, Russia in 2019. On Monday, President Vladimir Putin signed legislation outlawing gender-affirming procedures in the country. Photo: Reuters
Putin signs legislation marking final step outlawing gender-affirming procedures in Russia
- The bill, which was approved unanimously by both houses of parliament, bans any ‘medical interventions aimed at changing the sex of a person’
- The bill also annuls marriages in which one person has ‘changed gender’ and bars transgender people from becoming foster or adoptive parents
