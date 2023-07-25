Ukrainian servicemen prepare to fire towards Russian positions on a frontline in eastern Ukraine, on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
US to send up to US$400 million in additional military aid to Ukraine, officials say

  • The package includes a variety of munitions for advanced air defence systems and a number of small, surveillance Hornet drones, US officials said on Monday
  • Overall the US has provided more than US$41 billion in military aid to Ukraine since Russia invaded in February 2022

Associated Press

Updated: 6:36am, 25 Jul, 2023

