Ukrainian servicemen prepare to fire towards Russian positions on a frontline in eastern Ukraine, on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
US to send up to US$400 million in additional military aid to Ukraine, officials say
- The package includes a variety of munitions for advanced air defence systems and a number of small, surveillance Hornet drones, US officials said on Monday
- Overall the US has provided more than US$41 billion in military aid to Ukraine since Russia invaded in February 2022
