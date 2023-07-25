A Russian serviceman guards an area of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in territory under Russian military control. Photo: AP
Ukraine: nuclear plant is surrounded by landmines, UN watchdog warns

  • The UN said its team saw the anti-personnel mines at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on Sunday in an area off-limits to Ukrainian staff
  • The IAEA said having such explosives on the site is inconsistent with safety standards and guidance and ‘creates additional psychological pressure on staff’