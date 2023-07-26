A photo of former Russian prisoner Trevor Reed is seen in Fort Worth, Texas, in February 2022. Photo: AP
Ex-US Marine Trevor Reed, freed in Russia prisoner swap, is injured while fighting in Ukraine
- The State Department said he was not there on behalf of the US government and repeated its warning to American citizens not to take part in the conflict
- Reed has been taken to Germany for medical care, says department spokesman Vedant Patel
