A man examines Russian matryoshka dolls with portraits of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at a street souvenir shop in Moscow in March. Photo: EPA-EFE
Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to visit China in October, Kremlin says
- The announcement comes soon after the leader decided to skip a summit in South Africa because of an International Criminal Court arrest warrant against him
- China is not a signatory to the treaty that established the court, so Putin can travel to there more easily
A man examines Russian matryoshka dolls with portraits of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at a street souvenir shop in Moscow in March. Photo: EPA-EFE